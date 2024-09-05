Acer unveils Nitro 600Hz 0.1ms monitors, Predator with G-SYNC Pulsar and smart displays with WebOS

Acer has announced Nitro gaming monitors that feature an extraordinary refresh rate of up to 600 Hz and a fast response time of up to 0.1 ms.

Acer monitors with built-in WebOS platform, screen mirroring technology, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support are also presented.

The new Predator monitors are represented by 27″ models. They support the new NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar synchronization technology.

Acer Nitro

24″ monitor Nitro XV240 F6 has FHD resolution and the same 600Hz and 0.1ms. It is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and supports 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The monitor will cost €899.

The Nitro XV270 F5 has a 27″ IPS matrix, 1920×1080 resolution, 520Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. It complies with the HDR10 standard, has a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1. The price of the monitor is €799.

This is one monitor, the Nitro XV270U F5, also with 27″ IPS, with a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 500 Hz and a response time of up to 0.5 ms. It complies with the HDR10 standard and has 99% of the sRGB color gamut combined with 250 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1. The monitor costs €699.

Acer smart monitors

Acer’s new smart monitors come pre-installed with WebOS, allowing you to use them separately from your computer. They support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay, and Miracast, and have an RJ45 network port.

The Acer CS322QK IPS monitor has a 31.5″ diagonal and 4K UHD resolution, with 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10 support, and 350 nits of brightness. Its price is €899.

The 27″ Nitro GS272U M has a 2560×1440 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz, making it suitable for gaming. HDMI and USB Type-C ports enhance the functionality of both displays. The Nitro GS272U M is priced at €599. Acer Predator Acer Predator XB273U F5 has a 360Hz refresh rate, 2560×1440 resolution and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar. NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar delivers 4x better motion clarity and smooth gaming with variable refresh rates. The monitor delivers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR and 550 nits of peak brightness.

The 4K 160Hz Predator XB273K V5 supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is also available in FHD 320Hz. The 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio helps to create rich blacks and bright whites. The maximum brightness is 400 nits, there is a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certificate and 95% DCI-P3 color support. The monitor will be available at a price of 699.

Both monitors have a response time of up to 0.5 ms, IPS panels, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and have many options for adjusting the position relative to the eyes. All monitors will be available in late 2024 or early 2025.

Sources: Acer, TechPowerUp