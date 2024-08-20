«Acolytes» by Disney+ canceled – the series did not collect the expected views

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Although Disney+’s «Acolyte» introduced some very compelling new characters and a story to the «Star Wars» canon, its story of the dark side of the Force will not continue in the second season.

The first season of the «Acolyte» series was quite controversial. It debuted with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and was called the most interesting Star Wars project since «The Last Jedi». However, the audience rating of the project on IMDb was quite low, and reviewers were not stingy with criticism.

Although the first season finale seemed to set up the series for additional episodes, Deadline reports that Disney+ has canceled the second season of «Acolyte». Although fans of «Star Wars», dissatisfied with the cast and the premise, staged a massive review bombingDisney+’s decision to cancel the series was due to less than desirable viewership.

This news comes a little over a year after Disney CEO Bob Iger said that increasing spending on big-budget Marvel and Star Wars projects could be an important part of his plan to return the company to a healthier financial position. And considering how expensive it was to create «Acolyte», it’s no surprise that it’s ending so quickly after a poor start.

Source: The Verge

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.