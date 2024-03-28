Actress Ivanna Sakhno terminates her contract with Netflix to avoid playing a Russian woman

Ivanna Sakhno was born in Ukraine, but moved to the United States with her family as a teenager. Currently, the actress is actively acting in Hollywood — and is best known for her work in in the series «Ahsoka», where she played «Dark Jedi» Shin Gati.

In a recent interview with TSN, the actress told us how she canceled her contract with Netflix back in the «covid» days because she didn’t want to play a Russian woman.

«I can’t even play a person from the Soviet Union, so I broke the contract», — Ivanna said.

Due to the early termination of the agreement, Sakhno will have to pay compensation that will be deducted from her salary in another Netflix project (about 50% of her total earnings). At the same time, Ivanna noted that Russian characters are appearing less and less often in Hollywood projects because «is less interesting to the industry».

The actress actively supports Ukraine and is one of the ambassadors of the UNITED24 platform. She can also be seen as one of the characters in Minesalt — an online Minecraft-style game in Soledar locations launched to raise funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine.