UNITED24 launches Minesalt — Minecraft-style online game in Soledar locations to raise funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction

Minesalt recreates the site of the largest salt mine in Europe: 16 locations, 500 kilometers of tunnels, many interesting stories, and 140 crystals to be collected by players.

The game is co-created by UNITED24 and Endorah and aims to remind the world of the war in Ukraine and raise funds to rebuild the Velykokostroma Gymnasium, which was destroyed by a Russian missile on October 11, 2022. The goal is $1,150,000.

Among the characters who will accompany the players in the virtual mines of Soledar are UNITED24 ambassadors — Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Nobel Prize winner in physiology and medicine Paul Nurse, actor Misha Collins, boxer Oleksandr Usyk, astronaut Scott Kelly, football player Oleksandr Zinchenko, actresses Katherine Vynnyk and Ivanna Sakhno. And also Stepan — a real-life employee of a salt mining company «Artemsil» with ten years of experience.

Soledar mines in Donetsk region — the site of the largest salt production in Europe. However, with the start of the full-scale invasion, the city became a fortress on the front line. After almost a year of fighting, Soledar and its mines were occupied.

Where and how to play?

You can connect to Minesalt using the official version of Minecraft 1.20.1 by clicking on the Multiplayer button. Next, you need to connect to the mc.minesalt.net server. Video instructions for connecting — https://u24.gov.ua/uk/minesalt.

Minesalt has been available to everyone since March 21. You can play the game an unlimited number of times.

The 24 players with the highest score will receive prizes:

1–3 places — XBox Series and packs of salt «Mitz. Ukrainian stone» signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

4–5 places — packs of salt «Mitz. Ukrainian stone» signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

6–13 months — packets of salt signed by UNITED24 ambassadors

14–19 places — $100 Twitch gift card

20–24 places — $50 Twitch gift card

Also, 100 packs of salt «Mitz will be raffled off among all those who donated. Ukrainian stone; among those who donated from $10 — 10 customized character figures (created individually from your photo); from $24 — 5 packs of salt «Mitz. Ukrainian stone. The number of donations from one player is unlimited.