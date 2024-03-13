Adaptive cruise control, high beam assistant and other options in the Audi A3 will be available by subscription

The new Audi A3 lineup, introduced this week, will be available with a number of subscription-based features. After purchasing the car, owners will be able to purchase additional comfort options and infotainment content through the myAudi app.

Among these paid subscription features are adaptive cruise control, high beam assistant, and a smartphone interface that allows you to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the infotainment system. Even the dual-zone climate control function will now be a paid subscription option.

Car owners (if it is still possible to use this term for customers who have to pay a subscription for access to functions) can choose the period of use of paid functions. The manufacturer notes that they can be activated for a month, six months, a year, 3 years, or forever, depending on the needs. BMW once tried this trick with paid heated seats by subscription, but later was forced to abandon this idea.

In theory, access to subscription features will allow some customers to reduce the average cost of car ownership. For example, if you only go on a long trip twice a year, you can activate adaptive cruise control or satellite navigation only when you need it, and not pay for the rest of the time when you don’t need it. However, customers may think that they are being charged twice for the same product because the equipment for the blocked features is already installed in the car they are selling.

The price for the Audi A3 sedan in Europe starts at €36450.

Source: carbuzz