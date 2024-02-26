AirPods with cameras and glasses with AI — Apple’s potential plans for a collection of wearable devices

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple’s future plans for wearables may include smart glasses with artificial intelligence and AirPods with cameras

Both concepts are at the «exploratory stage».

The smart glasses will reportedly be equipped with many sensors, AI functions, and powerful batteries. Despite the fact that the device looks like a cheaper wearable gadget for the head (compared to Vision Pro), it is not positioned as a computer with augmented reality and high-quality transparent displays. Instead, Gurman compares Apple’s idea to Ray-Ban by Meta, which have a camera and an AI assistant but no display.

Apple also reportedly started looking into camera-equipped AirPods last year, under the codename B798. They are likely to have the same dimensions as the current version — but will be equipped with low-resolution cameras and will also use artificial intelligence to help users with their daily routines.

Gurman also mentions Apple’s long-standing plans for a smart ring, which still have their supporters in Cupertino, but are not in active development.