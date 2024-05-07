«Almost fired»: Helldivers 2 community manager on Discord got in trouble for commenting on the PSN situation

The manager of the Helldivers 2 community on Discord, nicknamed Spitz, suddenly stopped posting comments after the situation that developed over the weekend around the game. To recap, Sony had to cancel the decision on mandatory link Helldivers 2 on PC to your PlayStation Network accountwhich is not available in many countries due to user pressure.

It seems that while commenting on the situation, Spitz said something that angered the management. On Monday, he returned to the channel and answered questions about his dismissal.

«Almost, not quite. It turned out that publishers don’t like to tell people about negative reviews and game and money returns. But I’m still here and I’m glad we all made a difference».

Over the weekend, Spitz told angry members of the Discord channel that negative Steam reviews would have been a more effective way to influence Sony, and that the developers of Arrowhead were not happy with how things turned out.

«Players expressing their dissatisfaction through reviews, refunds, etc. adds more weight to our discussions with Sony. It pains me to see the game’s popularity in the ratings fall, but the discussions are ongoing and we are on the side of the players in this fight,» Spitz wrote on Saturday.

In fact, the community manager, who took over from her, publicly supported users on behalf of Arrowhead and called for some action. Perhaps he didn’t have the authority to do so or Sony didn’t like his actions, but he hasn’t posted in the community for a long time. It is not known exactly what the «almost» status means in relation to dismissal, but it may include some restrictions.

Source: PC Gamer