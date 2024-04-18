AltStore PAL — the first legal replacement for the App Store with iPhone apps, is launched in the EU

from Apple — a warning that «updates and purchases in this program will be managed by the» developer. The company says that these steps are reasonable security measures, but critics believe that they will cause doubts among iOS users about going outside the ecosystem, hinting that it is riskier than downloading through the App Store.

How to notes The Verge AltStore itself is not a new program and has been around since 2019. However, it has been installed in a workaround using a companion software called AltServer that runs on a Mac or PC. For the EU, developer Riley Testut has offered a separate version called AltStore PAL.

Testut notes that once the AltStore PAL «is up and running», third-party app developers will be able to submit their apps for distribution. The marketplace is designed to be decentralized without a catalog, so developers will need to advertise their apps themselves and direct users to their websites to install apps through the AltStore.

AltStore PAL is also integrated with Patreon so that developers can monetize their apps. iPhone owners in the EU can download AltStore PAL from AltStore website.