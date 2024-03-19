AMD adds Zen 5 support to GCC Linux compiler

AMD has added support for its upcoming Zen 5 microarchitecture-based processors to the GCC compiler. Znver5 is now a target in the GCC Git repository until the stable release of GCC 14.1. This move ensures that developers will have the necessary compiler support for Ryzen and EPYC processors based on Zen 5 before their release later this year.

In February, AMD announced the addition of the Zen 5 target to the GCC compiler, introducing new instructions such as AVXVNNI, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, AVX512VP2INTERSECT, and PREFETCHI. These enhancements build on the capabilities of previous Zen 4-based processors, offering improved performance and efficiency for future AMD processors for client and data center computers.

Including Zen 5 support in the GCC compiler before any product release is a natural step for AMD, as the company wants software developers to be prepared for its next-generation devices. The addition of the znver5 target to GCC allows software developers to optimize, fine-tune, and fully utilize the capabilities of the new processors in their applications. As a result, software will be able to fully utilize the potential of Zen 5-based systems from day one.

GCC currently uses the Zen 4 table to support Zen 5, but AMD is expected to provide additional optimizations and enhancements in future patches. This will further improve the compiler’s ability to take full advantage of Zen 5 features.

AMD is expected to release its Ryzen and EPYC processors based on the Zen 5 architecture later this year. Some of these chips will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process, while others will rely on 4nm manufacturing technology. The Zen 5 processors are expected to significantly improve performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads.

Source: tomshardware