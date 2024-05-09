The Council is considering two models of economic booking

The Parliament is considering two models of economic booking, and discussions are ongoing.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, made a statement during a briefing in parliament.

In particular:

The first model — the amount of taxes on the salary of a person liable for military service should be 35 thousand hryvnias, which is enough to support one soldier. The second model is a quota per enterprise for persons liable for military service.

And, according to Arakhamia, some kind of economy booking model will be introduced.

«Two models of economic booking are considered. They are under discussion. On the one hand, we understand that we cannot spend a single dollar of international aid on military salaries. Any salaries for the military, and we want to raise them, we want more military, are our money in the form of duties and taxes. On the other hand, for this money to appear, the economy must work. But there is a question of fairness here. Many opponents say that the rich don’t serve, and the poor go to the army,» he said.

He cited the media sector as an example: a manager pays the minimum wage (20 thousand hryvnias) for booked employees.

«For example, media. Let’s say you have 10% of the people you can book. It is up to the manager to decide who they will be. These people are paid the minimum salary of a soldier every month. Currently, the minimum is 20 thousand hryvnias, which means that 20 thousand hryvnias is paid monthly for each person booked. This is separate from taxes,” the head of the faction clarified.

As a reminder, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law in the second reading on strengthening mobilization.

The law makes changes to the data accounting procedure and introduces penalties for evasion. The Ministry of Defense digitized data of all potential recruits.

It is worth noting that the Cabinet of Ministers has not completely abandoned the cost-effective reservation of employees. But this initiative is currently on hold.

In the latest version, MPs proposed that businesses pay a military fee for each employee based on the formula of 1.5% of the salary + a fixed rate of UAH 20,000 per month.