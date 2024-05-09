Gilat SkyEdge satellite systems manufactured in Ukraine were massively supplied to Russia — Slidstvo.info

According to «Slidstvo.info»Gilat SkyEdge satellite communications systems manufactured in Ukraine were supplied to Russia in the amount of tens of thousands. The plant of the American company Jabil Circuit in Uzhhorod produced systems for the Israeli Gilat Satellite.

According to customs declarations accessed by journalists, in 2023, about 22,000 systems worth about $5 million were imported into Russia. In 2022, equipment worth $840,000 entered Russia. There is also numerous evidence of Russians using these systems at the front. Gilat satellite communications are massively sold in Russia and are especially emphasized for their suitability for «svo».

Gilat satellite systems work with Russian satellites of the «Yamal» and «Express» networks on the principle of satellite TV — you need to point the antenna at a stationary satellite. For the Russian occupiers, such systems, as well as the presence of their own satellites, are safer in terms of tracking and suppression, i.e., actually better in this regard than Starlink.

According to the investigators, for more than 20 years, Gilat Satellite Networks has been helping Russians develop satellite communications and is a partner of the largest cellular operators in Russia, as well as engaged in military and police communications. Russians are purchasing Gilat systems this year as well.

The systems made in Uzhhorod were supplied to Russia from Israel and Turkey — and the country of origin was Ukraine. The company also supplied equipment to Russia from the Philippines (16 thousand sets are known). The beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine did not stop the supply. On the contrary, the number of orders increased significantly.

A significant portion of the goods produced by the Uzhhorod-based Jabil Circuit plant is exported to Hungary. It should be noted that since the beginning of the invasion, Jabil, unlike Gilat, has withdrawn from Russia, including closing its existing production facilities. It also declares that the Uzhhorod company does not export to Russia, which contradicts the available facts. It was a Russian customs broker who indicated Ukraine as the country of origin, according to information confirmed by the sender.

Interestingly, Gilat Satellite Networks also fulfills military orders for the United States. In February 2024, Gilat’s US subsidiary received an order for portable satellite communications hubs worth $10 million.