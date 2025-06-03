AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB outperforms RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB in games — 5% slower, but $150 cheaper

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB gaming benchmark highlights the video card as an attractive option for the budget-conscious gamer. The slight loss of performance compared to the competition is offset by the price.

The Eteknix video evaluating the performance of the RX 9060 XT 16 GB was quickly removed due to an embargo violation, but user BasedDaemonTargaryen from Reddit saved and published some screenshots. Radeon RX 9060 XT has become a direct AMD’s response to the release of NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards. They are similarly divided into versions with 8 GB and 16 GB of VRAM, for $299 and $349 respectively.

According to AMD’s internal performance benchmarks, the RX 9060 XT 16GB is capable of delivering up to 6% better performance than the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB at 1440p. This is not a fair comparison, as there are only 8 GB buffer practically «paralyzes» performance in memory-intensive games.

Published slides and additional screenshots VideoCardz demonstrate the comparative performance of different graphics cards in 1080p and 1440p modes. On average, the RX 9060 XT delivers 187 FPS at 1080p — about 3% less than the RTX 5060 Ti. The graphics card delivers comparable performance to the RX 7700 XT (186 FPS) and is 35% faster than the RX 7600 XT 16GB. At 1440p, the RX 9060 XT averages 134 FPS — 5% less than the RTX 5060 Ti and 3% less than the RX 7700 XT. However the advantage over the RX 7600 XT is about 30%.

Preliminarily, it seems that the AMD video card is 20-30% more affordable, but loses 5% of performance. In addition, we need to take into account the real prices of «red» cards after launch, as well as NVIDIA software advantages RTX 5060 Ti, which currently costs about $500 in the world.

Source: Tom’s Hardware