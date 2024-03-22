AMD talks about Strix Point processors: Zen 5, RDNA 3+ and XDNA 2 in 2024

At an event in China, AMD shared plans for an AI PC ecosystem and the next generation of processors. The Beijing Innovation Summit showcased the 8040 series Ryzen Hawk Point processors, 8000G desktop solutions, and AMD’s plans for the next generation of Ryzen processors. Strix Point chips will combine Zen 5, RDNA 3+, and XDNA 2 architectures.

AMD CEO Lisa Su started her presentation with the topic of artificial intelligence. She also talked about Hawk Point for a long time and then showed a slide of the Next-Gen AMD Ryzen codenamed Strix Point.

The next speaker was David Wong, AMD’s Senior Vice President of GPU Development, who dove a little deeper into the new RDNA 3+ and XDNA 2 architectures. He mainly talked about the current generation Hawk Point. He officially announced the name RDNA 3+, which was previously often referred to as RDNA 3.5 — the series of video chips sometimes identified as GFX115X will be called RDNA 3+. The absence of a version number change can only indicate minor changes to the familiar RDNA 3 architecture in future Hawk Point processors.

Regarding XDNA 2, it became known that the new NPU will offer three times the performance of XDNA. Currently, the AMD Ryzen 8040 series delivers 16 NPU TOPS and 39 total TOPS. A quick calculation shows that next-gen Ryzen should deliver over 70 total TOPS. Intel’s Core Ultra series delivers up to 34 TOPS, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips are supposedly capable of up to 45 TOPS.

AMD Strix Point processors will be launched and released later this year. In 2024, they will compete with Intel’s Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips, which are expected to provide three times the artificial intelligence performance due to improved GPU and NPU.

Source: Tom`s Hardware