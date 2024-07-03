American man shoots at Walmart delivery drone — hits and faces three charges

A resident of Clermont, Florida, USA, is facing several charges after shooting at a Walmart delivery drone. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about the incident on Wednesday of last week. According to the source USA TodayA bullet hole was found in the cargo carried by the drone.

Witnesses identified 72-year-old Dennis Wynn as the culprit. The suspect spoke with officials and admitted that he had shot the drone once with a 9mm pistol. In a police body camera recording, Wynn says he tried to push the drone away, but it wouldn’t go away, so he shot it:

«I fired one shot at him. They say I hit him, so I must be a good shot… I’m going to have to find a really good lawyer», — says Dennis.

Wynn was taken into custody and charged with shooting at an aircraft, causing damage over $1,000, and using a firearm in a public or residential place.

Walmart first announced drone deliveries in 2021. The following year, the retailer introduced drones in certain regions of Texas, Arizona, and Florida. Initially, Walmart partnered with DroneUp, a company that had already been delivering with drones. In January of this year, Walmart announced an expansion and added other contractors. Over the past two years, the supermarket chain has made 20,000 secure deliveries and intends to further expand the service.