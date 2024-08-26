An EPAM IT specialist was detained at the border — he was trying to swim across the Dniester to get to Moldova

The IT specialist was fined UAH 3.4 thousand and ordered to pay UAH 600 in court fees.

How notes dev.ua publication with reference to businessconsidered by the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Court, on August 14 at 17:30, a software engineer from the company «IRAM» (probably still EPAM) tried to illegally cross the border of Ukraine by swimming across the Dniester River and reach Moldova (in the direction of Nemia — Volochynets).

The programmer was detained by border guards, and the court later found him guilty and imposed a fine of UAH 3,400 (+ about UAH 600 in court fees).

The man himself did not admit guilt, but did not provide relevant evidence and did not appear at the hearing — at the same time, he had the opportunity to appeal the decision to the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal within 10 days of its issuance.