An extreme slasher scene «Terrifier 3» made the audience run out of the room to vomit

Director Damien Leone’s promise to make the slasher Terrifier 3 more violent than the previous ones can be considered fulfilled, as some viewers could not stand the violent scenes — and fled the cinema at the first frame.

According to LadBible during the UK premiere of «Terrifier 3», a total of 11 people left the theater — 9 did so during the opening scene, and some even vomited.

Interestingly, Hollywood refused to finance the film precisely because of its extreme cruelty, while the director himself had previously stated that he would be very disappointed if it did not cause vomiting.

«I guarantee you that the first five minutes of this movie will be very controversial. But it’s not even a murder scene. I realized that I needed to just make this movie myself because it was too crazy. If you thought Art’s terror in the second part was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet,» Leone said.

The «Terrifier» franchise is known for its bloody scenes and creepy killer clowns. The second film also made people leave their seats and in some cases faint, while the third was announced as the «scariest» of the series.

The «Terrifier 3» takes place during Christmas, when Art the Clown (David Thornton) terrorizes Miles County while the residents are falling asleep after the holiday. In the last movie, the events took place on Halloween, while this time the creepy character tried on a bloody Santa suit.

Currently, «Terrifier 3» received has a decent 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film will be released on October 11.