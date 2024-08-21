An industrial park for the production of computers and electronics will be created in Lviv region

They plan to raise ₴210.5 million in investments.

On August 20, the Ukrainian government decided to include the new industrial park «Technologies and Business» in the Register of Industrial Parks. The park will be located in the Novoyavoriv community of Lviv region.

The project envisages the creation of up to 450 jobs in the processing industry. Production will focus on high value-added goods, including computers, electronic and optical products, and electrical equipment.

Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, emphasized the importance of the new park for the country’s economic strategy:

«The development of industrial parks is a component of the “Made in Ukraine” economic policy aimed at supporting domestic producers».

The «Technology and Business» Industrial Park became the 91st registered park in Ukraine and the 23rd to be included in the Register in 2024.

The park was initiated by the Novoyavoriv City Council. It is planned to attract ₴210.5 million in investments from investor participants. An additional ₴1.4 million will be allocated from the local budget for the territory’s development.

Inclusion in the Register entitles the park to state incentives. The budget for 2024 allocates UAH 1 billion for this purpose. The support includes compensation for infrastructure construction costs, connection to the power grid, as well as tax and customs benefits.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine