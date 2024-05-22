News Devices 05-22-2024 at 23:35 comment views icon

An upgrade in 30 years: Apple Macintosh PowerBook 500 (1994) received iPad and MacBook Pro components

In the mid-1990s, the Apple Macintosh PowerBook 500 series of laptops was introduced and changed the market forever, even though it consisted of inexpensive elements and materials. YouTuber BillyTheKidCENTURION took a PowerBook 520C case and completely revamped the internals with a new iPad display and 2015 MacBook Pro components.

BillyTheKidCENTURION described the process in detail in a video. He warned that the process of modding can be dangerous not only for the equipment but also for the enthusiast.

As you can see from the comparative specs table, this is a huge upgrade from the vintage Apple PowerBook 502C. However, these laptops were truly cutting edge in their time and debuted on the PC market with a modern trackpad, dual battery support for added durability. In terms of ergonomics, the device seems comfortable and nice even now, pore the design and materials.

The full video goes into detail about the interesting aspects of the modding, including the electronics, display, and mechanical part. The author talks about the selection and adaptation of components and the difficulties he had while working.

Source: Tom`s Hardware


