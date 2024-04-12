Android 15 adds apps archiving, encryption key management, and TalkBack for Braille displays

Google has released the first beta version of Android 15, which includes several new features. Most of them will be of interest to developers.

The first beta of Android 15 will work on devices from the Pixel 5a to the latest Pixel 8 series, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. This update provides more information about how large displays (foldable and tablet) work with apps. Google says that by default, the software’s edge-to-edge capabilities are activated. This will be useful for developers, as they no longer need to explicitly tell the app to enable such features. In addition, Google Material 3 compositions are available to further assist developers.

In addition, Android 15 gets additional support for app archiving. Google says that the first beta version reflects OS-level support for archiving and unarchiving on a per-app relationship basis to benefit «all app stores». The OS will remove large API elements and cached files, but leave user data behind. In this case, users will see that the app remains on their device’s launcher along with an icon indicating its «archived» state.

Android 15 pays special attention to security improvements. This version introduces Key management for end-to-end E2EE encryption. The beta version offers such key management at the OS level for the contact key API. In turn, this will allow users to easily manage and verify another user’s contact information.

New inclusivity features in Android 15 include TalkBack support for Braille displays. The software is only compatible with Braille displays that use the HID standard over USB and secure Bluetooth.

Source: androidcentral