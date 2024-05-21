Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Pro — OLED and Snapdragon X Elite from $1500, LCD and X Plus for $999

Microsoft has just announced a new Surface Pro tablet computer that belongs to a generation of devices Copilot + PC. The numbers have disappeared from the model names, which could mean a complete reboot of the lineup. «Compared to previous generations of Surface, it’s not even close to», — said Brett Ostrum, corporate vice president of Microsoft Surface, during the presentation.

Microsoft claims that the new device, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors, is 90% faster than the previous model. It is also equipped with 5G connectivity, which is powered by a Qualcomm processor. Better battery life is also claimed: 14 hours of video playback, not as good as the 20 hours of the new Surface laptop, but still very good.

The Surface Pro has an OLED screen (no specs have been announced), Wi-Fi 7 support, and a new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The tablet has two USB 4 ports and comes in four colors. It also comes with significantly improved cameras: an ultra-wide-angle and 10MP sensor on the back, and a quad HD camera on the front, which Microsoft intends to use for many AI purposes.

The Surface Pro starts at $999 for the LCD model with Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The model with Snapdragon X Elite and OLED screen costs from $1500, and the maximum configuration — with 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and platinum color — will cost $2100.

The new Flex Keyboard, which costs $450 and comes with a thin stylus, works both connected and detached from the tablet and should be more durable than the previous one. White keys and a 14% larger touchpad will improve the user experience.

Source: The Verge