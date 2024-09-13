Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 — windowed mode, lock screen widgets for tablets and other changes released

Google has released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, available for Pixel smartphones. The new version of the OS has several interesting features.

This is a quarterly release, they traditionally bring more new things compared to monthly bug fixes. QPRs are relatively stable builds and are launched as betas, not as developer previews. Google officially states that they are suitable for general use. The final Android 15 QPR1 will be launched in December.

Desktop mode with traditional tablet windows

Google has been working on the implementation of windows on the desktop for a long time, and finally this mode debuted on tablets with Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. Windows allow you to run several programs at the same time, they can be moved around, and their width can be changed. Windows by default have buttons «maximize to full screen» and «close».In the upper right corner of the window there is a title, an application icon and a settings arrow.

By default, all programs are launched in full screen mode. You can turn on the mode of separate windows in the settings, in the developer settings. After that, the «handle» appears on the top bar to move the window. This control allows you to switch between full screen, split screen, and windowed mode. Pressing and holding it will allow you to view the running windows.

The tablets have a fixed taskbar that shows running programs — they can be pinned, and the taskbar itself can be hidden. Also, keyboard shortcuts such as (Windows, Command, or Search) + Ctrl + Down work with the connected keyboard.

Widgets return to the tablet lock screen

Beta 2 of Android 15 QPR1, which brings back support for lock screen widgets, at least for tablets. the mode was pre-launched four years ago, but then removed. Even earlier, Google supported lock screen widgets on Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) phones.

Thanks to the bar on the right side of the lock screen, you can get widgets from any program that you can use without fully unlocking the tablet. Widgets for Spotify, Google Clock, Google Home, and Pixel Weather are available, but you can choose any Android widget.

In a pop-up window, the OS warns that while the widgets will display properly before unlocking, the user needs to authenticate with biometrics or a PIN/passcode to enter the full app. It is also possible to disable widget functionality entirely in the lock screen system settings.

Other new features of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 The keyboard has a new layout switching mode. Color correction has a slider for adjusting the intensity.

Screen recording and broadcast modes have been redesigned.

The system settings program also looks different.

The Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 build also contains many fixes for the previous version’s issues and stability improvements.

Source: 9to5Google