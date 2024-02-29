Apple fans in China have invented renting — lining up to rent Vision Pro headsets

Dozens of ads for renting an Apple headset have appeared on Chinese websites such as Xianyu and Zhuan Zhuan Alibaba Group Holding, according to South China Morning Post.

The Vision Pro is currently officially available only in Apple stores in the US for $3500, while rental prices in China start at $13 per hour to $200 per day. Some ads require a deposit of at least $4,000, while others — offer the option to purchase the device after the rental.

Beijing-based virtual reality startup Vision Space, which also rents the Vision Pro, says one of its stores received more than 10,000 orders after the device hit the U.S. market, and people were subsequently lining up to use it.

Despite the fact that Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the headset «will be available in China soon — the exact date of its appearance is still unknown. However, it is likely that the business of headset rental companies will face problems, as the company itself offers 30-minute demonstrations in its stores.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, prices for «gray» Apple Vision Pro have started to decline — there were offers cheaper than UAH 170 thousand.