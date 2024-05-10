God of War: Ragnarok – another PlayStation exclusive coming to PC. The announcement is expected «soon»

Over the past few years, PlayStation has been gradually porting a line of exclusive games developed in-house to the PC platform. One of the latest examples is Horizon: Forbidden West – the game was released on PC in March this year. And next week, computers will be able to launch Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨 God of War Ragnarok is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC Announcement date is imminent. Check all details we know in our latest Dealabs Magazine reports#GodOfWarRagnarok #PC https://t.co/DDNBoEMk6I — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 10, 2024

It is also reported that the next PlayStation exclusive to be released on PC will be Kratos’ second adventure, God of War: Ragnarok. This is stated by a reliable insider billbil-kun. He says that God of War: Ragnarok «is one of the next exclusive PlayStation games to be ported to PC». Regardless of whether the game will appear at Sony’s State of Play presentation, the rumored announcement is supposedly «imminent» and could happen later this month.

There is currently no information on a possible release date for the PC port, but Horizon: Forbidden West, which was released the same year as Ragnarok, was ported to PC only 2 years after its first release. If Sony applies similar logic to all its ports, then God of War: Ragnarok will most likely be released on PC later this year.

Source: gamesradar