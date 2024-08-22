Apple fires head of App Store — amid reorganization and pressure from EU regulators

The head of the App Store is leaving the company as part of the reorganization of the division, which previously attracted the attention of regulators due to concerns about «too much power in the mobile software market».

Matt Fisher’s departure, which is scheduled for October, was first reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

«Mat Fischer, who has been running the App Store business since 2010, is leaving Apple in October, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The App Store group is split into two teams: one that controls Apple’s own store, and one that will be responsible for distributing alternative apps».

Phil Sheeler will remain the CEO of the App Store, and the reorganization is aimed at meeting regulatory requirements to allow alternative app stores and payment methods on iPhone, iPad and other company devices.

«After 21 years at Apple, I have decided to leave our incredible company,» Fisher told his team in an email. «This is something I’ve been thinking about for some time, and as we also reorganize the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right time to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team».

Carson Oliver will lead the App Store group, and Anne Tai will lead a new team responsible for alternative stores. Both managers will report to Schiller.

Over the past few years, Apple’s App Store business has been under pressure from developers and regulators. In 2024, the company had to update its policy about alternative stores and payment methods in accordance with the new EU laws under the threat of huge fines. At the same time, the company is still looking for workarounds by introducing additional fees for developers.

The App Store business generates about $20 billion in revenue per year within Apple’s services segment (an area that has become particularly critical for the company amid slowing iPhone sales growth).

In addition to overseeing the app stores for all Apple devices, Fisher managed the Apple Arcade service — a gaming platform launched in 2019. At the same time, he will continue to be responsible for Apple’s product launch activities.