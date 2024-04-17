Goodbye, App Store. Apple finally allows downloading apps from third-party sites in the EU

Yesterday, Apple issued an order regarding iOS apps — developers who meet the company’s criteria (including the conditions for notarization of apps) will be able to offer their iPhone apps for direct download from websites to EU users.

This is a big change for the Apple ecosystem, which has strictly prohibited third-party downloads. In the past, the company controlled the revenue stream of iOS developers through its own App Store and charged considerable fees. In March, Apple announced a change in the rules in response to the new Digital Marketplace Act (DMA), which aims to level the playing field for businesses.

On Tuesday, as reports TechCrunch, an Apple spokesperson said third-party download option will be available via iOS 17.5 beta 2. To do so, however, developers will have to accept the company’s terms and conditions, including a new «core technology fee of €0.50 for each first annual installation after the threshold of 1 million downloads per year is exceeded, regardless of where the apps are distributed.

Other criteria include «good reputation» of the developer, certification of the right to consider intellectual property disputes and governmental requests for removal, as well as the provision of maintenance services to iOS users, since Apple will not provide such support for third-party downloaded applications. All applications must also be notarized

The first time you download an app from a third-party website, you must authorize it to install it directly on your device. Thereafter, Apple devices will display a warning every time that «updates and purchases in this app will be managed by the» developer.

Apple says that these steps are reasonable security measures, but critics say that such «fear screens will make iOS users hesitant to go outside the ecosystem, hinting that direct download is riskier than downloading through the App Store.

Additionally, iOS developers will be able to inform their users about cheaper offers available outside the App Store.