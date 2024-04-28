Apple ID users faced with mass authorization reset and temporary blocking

On April 27, many users of Apple devices noticed that their Apple ID accounts had been reset and the system did not allow re-authorization. Users were required to reset their passwords, with some reporting that they had to enter their iPhone passcode to reconnect to iCloud. Those who had stolen device protection enabled said they had to wait an hour before they could log in.

Apple did not comment on the incident and did not mention it in official reports. Meanwhile, one of the users Mastodon reported that Apple support told him that «sometimes random security improvements are added to your account». By Reddit Some say that they also had to reset passwords for third-party apps that have access to the Apple ID. However, some users were only asked to reset their passwords.

Mac developer Michael Tsai wrote about solving the Apple ID problem. He had to wait for an hour to reset his settings because of Stolen Device Protection, a new Apple security feature that protects iPhone owners’ iCloud accounts in case their phones are stolen.

On Friday, the author of this news received an email from Apple about registering an Apple ID account for this email address, and the message asked me to enter the code provided. This is very strange, given that I do not use any Apple equipment or services.

Source: The Verge