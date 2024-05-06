Apple intends to turn iPad Pro into a true laptop replacement – Mark Gurman

Insider Mark Gurman expects that the upcoming Apple Let Loose presentation will usher in an era of transformation for the iPad. Along with updating some models, we can also expect to see the iPad Pro strengthen its position as a powerful alternative to traditional laptops.

So, at the Let Loose event to be held on May 7, the current iPad lineup is expected to be optimized and the iPad Pro and iPad Air models are expected to be updated. Initially, it was rumored that these upcoming iPad Pro will be updated to the M3 chip. However, Gurman seems to be convinced that they will instead switch to the yet-to-be-announced M4 chip.

Although it’s unlikely that Apple will unveil an entirely new chip during the relatively short event. According to Gurman, the presentation will last only 35 minutes. However, it’s possible that the M4 chip in the iPad Pro is just a slightly modified version of the M3 that’s currently running in the MacBook. If so, Apple may release more powerful variants of the M4 chip later this year.

Apple is also expected to introduce an updated Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Gurman previously reported that the new keyboard will have a more durable aluminum construction and a larger trackpad, which will provide a laptop-like experience.

The iPad Air will come in two sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches. It is also reported that the expected use of OLED displays in the iPad Pro model will lead to a significant price increase, especially for the top-of-the-line 12.9-inch version. This may be another reason why Apple intends to release a 12.9-inch iPad Air, offering the option of a larger screen at a more affordable price. The iPad Air line is expected to be upgraded to the M2 chip.

So, after the Let Loose presentation, the Apple iPad lineup will look like this:

iPad (9th generation): the cheapest iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and Home button.

iPad (10th generation): 10.9-inch screen and no Home button for a more modern look.

iPad mini (6th generation): 8.3-inch screen size, no significant changes are expected.

iPad Air: both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models based on the M2 chip are available.

iPad Pro: 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M4 chip and OLED displays.

Apple reportedly intends to further optimize the lineup by 2025. The 9th-generation iPad may be discontinued to make way for a more affordable 10.9-inch version. The iPad mini is also expected to receive an updated processor to remain competitive.

The Apple Let Loose presentation will start on May 7 at 17.00 Kyiv time.

Source: androidauthority