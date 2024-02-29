Apple invests heavily in artificial intelligence and prepares several announcements in this area – Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his company is investing in artificial intelligence. The company sees «the incredible disruptive potential for generative artificial intelligence, so we are now investing heavily in this area,» Cook said at Apple’s annual shareholders meeting.

«We believe that this will open up new possibilities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem solving, and more,» added the Apple executive.

So far, Apple has not introduced competing products for AI models such as OpenAI’s GPT or Google’s Gemini, but Tim Cook hinted that an important announcement in this area will take place this year. Apple usually announces new software products and features in June at its annual developer conference.

He also rephrased several of Apple’s announced products as «artificial intelligence-based» to emphasize that the company has been working on this technology for years. In the past, the company has tended to avoid the term AI in favor of machine learning. According to Cook, current features that utilize Apple’s AI technology include the Vision Pro hand-tracking tool and Apple Watch heart rate alerts. He also said that Apple’s chips in MacBooks are capable of handling AI tasks.

«Artificial intelligence is woven into our users’ lives to help them accomplish everything from the mundane to the essential,» Cook said. «Artificial intelligence enables Apple Watch to help you track your workouts by automatically detecting whether you’re walking or going for a swim. It allows your iPhone to call for help if you’re in a car accident».

Source: cnbc