The new movie «The Lord of the Rings» will be released in 2026 — Peter Jackson is coming back

The head of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has just announced a new movie «The Lord of the Rings», due out in 2026.

Peter Jackson, the director of the previous classic films, is returning with co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens to produce, and according to Zaslav, «will be involved every step of the way. An early script is in development.

While speaking to investors, Zaslav said that this new «film will explore storylines that have yet to be told» and then added that «The Lord of the Rings», «Harry Potter» and «DC Universe» «are largely underutilized». «We’re working hard to fix that,» he said.

Source: IGN