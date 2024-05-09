25,000+ marriage applications registered on the «Diia» portal — 53% were submitted by women

In February, after 4 months of beta testing on the portal, «Diia» became accessible a service for applying for marriage registration — and today 25,000+ newlyweds have already used it took advantage of.

53% of applications were filed by women, and the highest number of applications was recorded in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions.

In addition to submitting the application itself, you can choose the place, date, and format of the ceremony through the «Diia» portal.

How to use the service?

Log in to the portal «Diia»

Click Services → Family → Marriage application

Fill out the application and select the details of the ceremony

Pay the administrative fee in a convenient way and sign with an electronic signature

Next, your spouse will receive a link to the application via email. He or she must also sign it with the CEP

It takes no more than 15 minutes to submit an application, and the Civil Registry Office itself must process it within one business day and send the applicant the result of the review.

Earlier, a remote marriage service was also announced in «Diia» — online via video link.