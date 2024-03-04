Apple iPhone SE 4 will have a frame like the iPhone 14 and a notched screen, — renders

Apple is working on the fourth generation of the iPhone SE, and with new renders, we have further confirmation that this relatively affordable smartphone will be based on the iPhone 14 model.

CAD renders of the new phone published 91mobiles website. According to these reports, the phone will have the body of the iPhone 14 (which is also quite close to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12), but with a single camera on the back. It is not known whether Apple will keep the outdated 12-megapixel sensor or add a higher resolution camera.

Sources confirm that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch OLED display. This is a significant improvement over the 4.7-inch display of the iPhone SE 5G, with a physical button on the front combined with a fingerprint sensor.

These CAD renders don’t have a «Action» button or a mute switch next to the volume keys, which is strange. The phone is expected to be released in 2025.