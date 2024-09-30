Apple is preparing a smart display and a new homeOS for its debut in 2025 – Mark Gurman

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared another insight into the company’s future plans. He claims that next year, the Cupertino-based company will introduce a new homeOS operating system designed for use in smart displays. The first such device will also appear in 2025.

Rumors about a device similar to HomePod but with a display have been circulating for more than a year. This summer, Gurman wrote that Apple is working on a desktop smart display equipped with a robotic arm that can tilt and rotate the screen for better viewing. In his latest report, Gurman says that there are two versions of the device in the works: a budget display that will offer basic features like FaceTime and smart home controls, and a high-end robotic version that will cost more than $1000.

According to the available information, we will see the cheaper version first — probably next year — and then the high-end display. Earlier, Gurman stated that the robotic smart display might be released no earlier than 2026. According to Gurman, Apple Intelligence AI features will be a key part for both devices. According to him, the new homeOS will be based on Apple TV’s tvOS.

Source: Engadget