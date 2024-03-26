Apple is officially announced its WWDC24 event. The conference for developers will start on June 10 and end on June 14. As in recent years, the company is holding a special in-person invite-only event at Apple headquarters. The company continues its tradition of offering WWDC online for free to everyone and is also organizing an in-person event this year.

Apple’s chief marketing officer Greg Joswiak says the event will be «Absolutely Incredible». Absolutely Incredible can be abbreviated as AI.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

“Apply to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new apps, meet Apple experts, and participate in special events.”

Apple says that badge pickup and a welcome event at the Infinite Loop campus will take place on Sunday, June 9. To attend the WWDC24 special event, go to page for Apple developers and click the «Request to Apply» link. Apple will notify you if you’re selected.