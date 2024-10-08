Apple Watch notifies owners of illnesses before symptoms appear

Apple has launched the Vitals app for watchOS 11, which, according to its owners, can detect potential diseases a few days before symptoms appear.

Designed specifically for the Apple Watch, Vitals analyzes key health indicators recorded during sleep during the week. Some users have already appreciated function and say that it seems to provide a conclusion about the disease even before the onset of symptoms in humans.

«I started using Vitals in beta and have been sick about twice since then. Both times, the app gave me a few days’ notice, even though I didn’t feel sick».

You can view your Vitals data directly in the app or in the Health section of the iPhone app, including heart rate, respiration rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen levels. Vitals first identifies and sets typical values and then notifies you of any abnormalities.

Some users also say that the app detects changes related to vaccinations — even before any symptoms appear.

At the same time, Apple notes that its program is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease.

The application is available on Apple Watch Series 8 і newer modelsas well as on Apple Watch Ultra with watchOS 11.

Source: macrumors