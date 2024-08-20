Artificial intelligence and Ukrainians: almost half do not know what it is

Rakuten Viber has conducted a survey among Ukrainian users to find out whether they use artificial intelligence in their work and studies. Users also shared their opinions on whether AI could replace their professions. More than 20 thousand users took part in the survey. The key age group is 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under the age of 45.

The survey results showed that 24% of respondents seek help from AI. Accordingly, 76% of Ukrainians do not use AI tools in their work and studies. 19% of respondents sometimes turn to artificial intelligence to search for information or create content. The remaining 5% of respondents use AI on a regular basis. Almost half of the respondents do not know what artificial intelligence is.

To the question «Have you started using AI in your work and studies?» answers were distributed as follows:

I don’t know what — 47% is;

I don’t use it, I do better on my own — 27%;

Sometimes I use it to find information or create content — 19%;

Yes, I use —5% all the time;

I don’t use it because my work/study has a strict attitude towards AI — 2%.

The team also found out whether artificial intelligence will be able to replace user professions. More than half (51%) of Ukrainians believe that AI does not threaten their jobs. Another 31% of respondents assume such a possibility, but do not know how and when it can happen. 18% of respondents said that artificial intelligence could replace their jobs.

Answers to questions «Do you think AI will be able to replace your profession?» were distributed as follows: