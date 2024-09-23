Assassin’s Creed Invictus: Ubisoft is preparing a Fall Guys-style multiplayer assassin battle, — insider

X (Twitter) user j0nathan, known for his accurate predictions about the Assassin’s Creed series, has released new information about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Invictus game.

According to the insider, Invictus will be a multiplayer game inspired by the popular Fall Guys project Competitive multiplayer video game developed by the British studio Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The game was released on August 4, 2020 on the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms.. Players will control characters from different parts of the Assassin’s Creed series and compete with each other in several rounds.

Pour venger mon Slapp, voici des infos sur Assassin’s Creed Invictus, le jeu multijoueur censé sortir l’année prochaine : – Ce sera une sorte de “Fall Guys” : 16 joueurs (pour le moment) qui s’affrontent sur plusieurs manches avec des “jeux” différents.

The gameplay of Invictus involves 16 players in a variety of mini-games. The modes include «team deathmatch», «every man for himself», and «speed competition to collect light dots on the map». After completing each round, participants will be able to choose special abilities for the final stage.

j0nathan confirmed the presence of two characters in the game: Ezio Auditore and Cesare Borgia. He describes the gameplay style as arcade, with «punches with no real impact» and even «bubble» shield, similar to the one in the Super Smash Bros. series.

Locations in Invictus will be based on familiar places from the Assassin’s Creed series. Players will be able to visit Baghdad from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Japan from Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and a paradise island, presumably inspired by Black Flag. A map based on Pompeii with a lava lifting element is also mentioned.

Moderators of the Reddit forum dedicated to the Assassin’s Creed series, call for to treat this information with caution. They confirm that j0nathan has previously provided accurate data, but caution that this information may be outdated or incomplete.

It is worth noting that Ubisoft has not officially confirmed any details about Assassin’s Creed Invictus.

As a reminder, recently, the gaming community has drawn attention to strange activity in the comments under the new Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer. Users suspected Ubisoft of artificially increasing the number of positive reviews.

Source: Eurogamer