Santa is in danger: trailer for «Red one» with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

In the new trailer for «Red one», the main characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus. In the story, the head of North Pole security teams up with the most famous bounty hunter to save Christmas.

The production of the film was accompanied by a number of problems. According to The Wrap, the film’s budget has grown to over $250 million. By information According to World of Reel, Dwayne Johnson was regularly 7-8 hours late to the set, and sometimes did not show up at all, which led to additional costs of about $50 million.

Despite reports of high ratings at test screenings, insiders claim that the audience reaction was negative. Due to problems during production, Amazon pushed back the premiere date of «Red one» from December 2024 to November of the same year.

The director of «Red one» is Jake Kasdan, known for his work on two films in the «Jumanji» series with Dwayne Johnson, as well as the «The Teacher» film with Cameron Diaz.

The premiere of «Red one» in Ukraine is scheduled for November 7, 2024.

Source: World of reel