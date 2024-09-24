Assassin’s Creed Shadows will feature a base building system that resembles The Sims

IGN China accidentally published the developers’ diary, in which you can see the new feature of Assassin’s Creed Shadows — the base building system.

The construction system in Shadows resembles the popular life simulator The Sims. Players will be able to place houses, decorations, and lay paths. According to the developers, this will add an element of creativity and relaxation to the intense gameplay.

Unlike the previous games in the series, where players had limited opportunities to develop the base, Shadows offers a full-fledged urban planning simulator. For example, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players developed the Ravensthorpe settlement, but could not significantly change it.

The developers explain the new feature as a way to reflect the player’s adventures. According to them, it will allow «to see how players create life during their adventure». They also emphasize that Assassin’s Creed — is not just about combat.

The full extent of the possibilities for personalizing the base will be revealed only after the game’s release in November. However, the developers are already calling Shadows «the most advanced» game in the series, given the new construction system and other features.

Source: Gamesradar