The Games section is published with the support of ?

EA has canceled The Sims 5, but the franchise will have a movie

Electronic Arts is abandoning the development of The Sims 5, focusing instead on The Sims 4, and Amazon MGM Studios announces a movie based on the popular video game.

Electronic Arts (EA) radically changes the development strategy of The Sims series. The company has officially canceled the development of The Sims 5, known as Project Rene, and announced that it is focusing on further improving The Sims 4.

Kate Gorman, vice president and general manager of The Sims at EA, explained this decision by not wanting to make players lose ten years of progress in The Sims 4.

«We will not be working to replace previous projects, but only to expand our universe», — Gorman said.

EA and developer Maxis are planning to release updates and premium add-ons for The Sims 4, which has become the longest-running game in the series’ history. Players will get a new multiplayer mode and the opportunity to purchase content created by other players in the official EA store.

Despite the cancellation of The Sims 5, the franchise continues to develop in new directions. Amazon MGM Studios today announced has begun development of a movie based on the popular video game The Sims by Electronic Arts. Kate Herron, known for the «Loki» series for Disney+, has been appointed to direct the film. She and Bryony Redman will write the script.

Launched in 2000 as part of the Sim series, The Sims allows players to create virtual people, furnish their homes, and manage their lives.

For almost 25 years (it will be 25 years old in 2025), the franchise has gained immense popularity, having released four main games and numerous add-ons.

The Sims 4, released in 2014, has a base almost 80 million users.

Source: Dexerto, Hollywoodreporter

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.