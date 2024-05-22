ASUS announces ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG gaming monitors with glossy panel and ROG Strix XG27UCG with two modes of operation

ASUS has announced two new gaming monitors as part of the Republic of Gamers series. The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG and Strix XG27UCG models have a 27-inch screen diagonal, but differ in key features and unique capabilities.

ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is the world’s first gaming monitor with a glossy WOLED panel. The new product delivers 20% brighter images than previous generation ROG Strix OLED monitors. To solve the problem of flickering of the OLED panel image when the variable refresh rate (VRR) function is activated, this model offers a new OLED Anti-flicker technology. It has 3 refresh rate settings (high/medium/off). Selecting the optimal mode allows you to reduce flicker when changing the refresh rate within the appropriate range.

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG gaming monitor has a QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It also features a response time of 0.03 ms (gray to gray) and compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. The monitor is equipped with a separate adapter that lowers the operating temperature and reduces the risk of OLED panel burnout. In addition, the XG27AQDMG is equipped with a special heatsink and ASUS OLED Care features for additional panel protection.

ROG Strix XG27UCG is the world’s first 27-inch dual-mode monitor with an LCD panel. With the help of a hotkey, it allows you to switch between «native» 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 160 Hz and Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 320 Hz. The 4K Fast IPS panel has a density of 164 pixels per inch and a response time of 1 ms. The XG27UCG offers users a variety of connectivity options, including USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode, Power Delivery), DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.