The documentary about the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. «EPISodes: Shadow of Chernobyl» is already available on Kyivstar TV

On Kyivstar TV the documentary «EPISodes: Shadow of Chernobyl» about the creation of the first game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. The film about STALKER and GSC Game World is part of the documentary series «EPISODES» by KNIFE! about various stories that took place in independent Ukraine.

The director of the series and the episode about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. — is Artem Grigoryan, starring Andriy Prokhorov, Oleg Yavorsky, Oleksiy Sityanov, Oleksandr Kokhanovsky, Volodymyr Korunchak, Oleksandr Novikov, Oleksandr Maksymchuk, Oleh Danylov, Dean Sharp «EPISODES: Shadow of Chernobyl» will also be released in theaters «Planet Cinema» on May 16.

«In 2001, young Kyiv developers led by Sergey Grigorievich decided to create the most complex game in the world with realistic graphics, an open world and an unusual plot revolving around the Chernobyl zone. With the launch of the promotional campaign, tens of thousands of people around the world were waiting for STALKER, but the developers became hostage to their ambitions. They were endlessly improving the game, postponing its release date every year» — the episode description says.

Currently, you can watch the documentary or play the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy, which recently received re-release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone and released on consoles. And on September 5, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be released, the latest trailer of which impressed everyone at Summer Game Fest 2024.