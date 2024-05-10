ASUS unveils ROG Ally X — portable console gets rid of major flaws and will be released on June 2

With The Next ROG Ally, or ASUS ROG Ally X, the company has attempted to get rid of all the shortcomings that users have complained about. At the same time, the console did not receive a significant improvement in performance and will not be called ROG Ally 2.

The main improvement is the battery. ASUS has equipped the console with a 40% larger battery. The company does not provide exact data on the capacity, but says that gamers who expect about 3 hours of gameplay, compared to the original version’s 3-1.5 hours of battery life, should not be disappointed.

ASUS ROG Ally X will also support M.2 2280 SSDs, which should make upgrades easier. In the past, some enthusiasts even adapted regular SSDs to the console, but now it won’t require any hardware modification. The battery and drive changes may indicate that the console may be larger, but there is no size data available — all we know is that the console will be heavier.

The system will get more than 16 GB of RAM, ASUS does not say how much and does not provide speed data. The SD card slot has been moved further away from the vent. ASUS did not acknowledge any temperature problems, rather, the changes were dictated by the updated motherboard and design. The device will also be easier to repair — the design of the joysticks has been improved. Another «significant» improvement is the black color.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 7″ screen with 48-120Hz refresh rate are unchanged, so users can expect the same performance and image quality. The exact price is unknown, but ASUS ROG Ally X will be more expensive than the previous model. The console will be released on June 2.

Source: The Verge