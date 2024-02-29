News Devices 02-29-2024 at 15:16 comment views icon

ASUS Zenbook DUO dual-screen laptop has started selling in Ukraine for ₴108.500

ASUS has announced the launch of the Zenbook DUO (2024), an ultraportable laptop equipped with two 14-inch OLED touchscreens with up to 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. With a detachable full-size Bluetooth keyboard, this device offers a variety of uses.

According to the manufacturer, the Zenbook DUO is an Intel Evo Edition notebook, which means «unrivaled mobility» in a lightweight 1.35 kg body. Two full-size ASUS Lumina OLED displays with up to 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio are connected by a hinge with an opening angle of up to 180°. This allows you to expand your workspace by turning the displays into a single 19.8-inch monitor that can be used in vertical and horizontal orientations in multiple modes – laptop, dual-screen, desktop, collaboration – using ASUS ScreenXpert software.

The keyboard with a built-in battery can be detached to fully utilize the visual workspace, or placed on the bottom display to turn it into a regular laptop work panel. The ASUS Zenbook DUO laptop available in Ukraine is equipped with a Bluetooth keyboard that has only Ukrainian and English layouts.

Bluetooth keyboard with only Ukrainian and English layouts

The Zenbook DUO features an Intel processor up to Core Ultra 9 with an integrated neural processor for accelerated AI computing, 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, a 75Wh battery, and a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system.

Availability and price

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2 TB SSD is available at a recommended price of UAH 108,499. The device is available for purchase in the official ASUS Ukraine online store, as well as from the company’s partners in Ukraine.

