Aytiv residents are to be banned from using sole proprietorship and simplified taxation system

Yuriy Gaidai, Senior Economist at the Center for Economic Strategy reportedThe Ukrainian IT industry is concerned that the use of the simplified taxation system may be restricted. This idea was born at a working group discussing the tax bill. They were considering protecting the «Diia City» regime from IT specialists switching to the third group of individual entrepreneurs.

It is proposed to prohibit IT specialists on the simplified taxation system from providing services that fall within the scope of «Diia City».

«…let’s just ban all types of activities that are available in Diia City on the simplified taxation system»,” Yuriy Gaidai writes about the essence of the proposal.

In other words, all IT services will become inaccessible to individual entrepreneurs and the simplified taxation system if the relevant ideas are adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Gaidai, this initiative unexpectedly received support during the discussion.

«Diia City» commented on this idea and noted that they do not support this proposal. In addition, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak believes that the idea of abolishing the simplified taxation system for individual entrepreneurs has no chance of further support.

As a reminder, the tax bill provides for an increase in the military tax to 5% for employees, as well as a 1% military tax for third-group sole proprietors and an increase in taxes for first and second-group sole proprietors IT associations opposed the draft lawas it violates the 25-year guarantee on taxation conditions for residents «Diya City».

Source: dou