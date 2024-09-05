Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a major patch: full support for mods and new «evil» endings

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Larian Studios has released the long-awaited seventh patch for the role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3. The update is impressive in its scope — the patch notes contain more than 18,000 words.

The key feature of the new patch is full support for user modifications. The developers have provided detailed instructions for creating mods, but warned that some third-party mods may become incompatible after the update is installed.

The seventh patch added new cinematic scenes for the «most evil» endings that players can create for their characters. The developers also made changes to the Honor mode, making it even more challenging. In particular, some bosses have received new «Legendary Actions». For example, if a player pushes Dror Ragzlin into a spider pit, he will now try to set spiders on the player.

Mac and console owners will have to wait until October to get this update. The developers explain the delay by the need for additional technical checks. Because of this, players on consoles will not be able to load cross-saves from the PC version with the seventh patch.

Larian Studios confirmed that the seventh patch is not the last update for the game. In the future, the developers plan to release several more patches that will add crossplay and photo mode.

The patch is approximately 11.6 GB in size and requires 160 GB of free space to install. If you don’t have enough space on your disk, the developers recommend uninstalling the game and downloading the updated version.

Despite further plans for updates, the Larian team noted:

«It’s time to go back to our cave and hang our armor on the wall while we focus on building our next project».

Full list of changes here.

As a reminder, YouTube recently found a way activate hidden scenes that the developers from Larian Studios considered inaccessible to the audience.

