Baldur’s Gate 3 surprises again: fan unlocks 15 minutes of hidden cutscenes

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Larian Studios: «It’s impossible!». Players: «Hold my potion».

YouTuber SlimX opened a new dimension of the game for Baldur’s Gate 3 players. He found a way to activate hidden scenes that the developers at Larian Studios considered inaccessible to the audience.

These scenes are marked in the game files with a special flag «IMPOSSIBLE». However, SlimX found out that it is enough to change the value of this flag to «true» to see the previously inaccessible content.

In his 15-minute video, the blogger showed various interactions between characters. Among them — Shadowheart’s reactions to being removed from the team, which change depending on the level of player approval. You can also see Mintara asking about the reasons why she was spared.

Special attention was drawn to the cut final scene. In it, the whole team seems to be mocking Gale, asking the magician why he is sad after defeating the main antagonist.

With the release of the seventh patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, players are expecting new discoveries. For example, a very bad ending Dark Thirst.

As a reminder, Larian shared statistics on how players completed Baldur’s Gate 3.

Source: PCgamer

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.