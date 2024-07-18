Baldur’s Gate 3 mod editor is expected in September — its testers are satisfied

The seventh major patch of Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming, bringing the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit mod editor to PC. Some modders have already been able to use it and liked it a lot.

Larian Studios told us what things in the game can be created with the new tool. There were also reviews from modders who tested its closed alpha version. The studio has previously noted that some radical script changes and naked modifications will not be officially supported, but they can still be created without using the official tool. so, what is available:

Items — weapons, armor, crafting components, etc

Cosmetic changes — hair, beards, and other textures and patterns

Classes and subclasses — create new ones and modify existing ones, change properties, skills, and characteristics

Races — you can create and edit them, change their appearance, abilities and characteristics

Dice skins — can be modified and changed to change their appearance

Interface — expanding features and changing the design

A variety of gameplay changes that Larian calls «life improvement»

One of the modders, TechRoot, the creator of the popular Faerun Colors mod, notes that until now he had to create the mod entirely in code. However, the official toolkit has changed that.

«Now the toolkit allows me to choose exactly the color I want, where I want it, and see thousands of other colors in the game that I hadn’t even thought of. I don’t write anymore, I draw now. Tasks that used to be tedious, such as creating icons and registering them in the game, now take place in easy-to-understand and convenient menus».

Another modder, LostSoul, notes that he was able to create his first mod an hour after installing the editor: «I was grateful to Larian for giving modders the opportunity to learn and provide feedback. When you really try to learn and create a mod, you can identify where improvements are most needed».

The seventh patch will be released in September, and the mod editor will be available for use on PC only. Subsequently, created mods can be exported to console versions of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sources: Steam, GamesRadar