Banks in monobank have collected almost ₴50 billion in donations

Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky reported, that Ukrainians (and others) have already deposited almost ₴50 billion through the savings service «Bank», and announced several updates.

Saving «other people’s» fees

From now on, when you click on a third-party bank’s link, you can save it to your history to easily monitor the collection progress and, if necessary, not to search for it again on social media.

Recurring donors

Now you can also set up recurring payments to selected banks.

IBAN for Cans

This allows you to involve businesses (legal entities) in the meeting. If you are registered in the register of volunteers, a legal entity will not even have to pay taxes for such a donation. Most likely, you will need an official invitation to the meeting — you can download the application template find here or contact the monobank support service.

Combo fees

Funds will be able to open many meetings simultaneously.

It is noted that the updated version is being launched gradually and will not be available to everyone at once, so you will have to wait a bit In the next releases of the application, it will be possible to attach a report to the Bank after it has been split (it will be available at the same link).