«Black Mirror» will get season 7 in 2025, with the continuation of one of the most interesting episodes

Netflix’s long-running anthology series «Black Mirror» will return with season 7 next year, and it will continue with the fan-favorite episode USS Callister.

The streaming platform announced the news during its Next on Netflix event in London. Later, another public confirmation was a cryptic message on X Twitter. The post contains a video that tells about six episodes, and judging by the familiar logo, it seems that the third one will be the continuation of the USS Callister story.

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

The world of USS Callister debuted in season 4, telling a story in the style of «Star Trek», featuring actors such as Jesse Plemons («Breaking Bad»), Christine Milioti («The Wolf of Wall Street») and Jimmy Simpson («Westworld»).

«Captain Robert Daly leads his crew with wisdom and courage, — reads the official Netflix description for the original episode. — But the new recruit will soon discover that nothing is as it seems on this spaceship».

Those who have seen USS Callister will remember that the captain suffered a terrible fate by the time the story ends. Netflix refers to this in the short description for the next episode of the story, although further details remain a mystery.

«Robert Daly is dead, but the problems for the crew of the USS Callister are just beginning», — the announcement says.

At the end of last year, Netflix renewed «Black Mirror» for season 7. The remaining five episodes seem to tell completely new stories, following the usual anthology structure of the series.

Source: IGN