Blockchain, DevOps, bot development: Freelancehunt names online professions with salaries starting from $2 thousand

Igor Sheludchenko

Company Freelancehunt shared statistics on the highest salaries of online professionals.

The press release was received by the editorial office.

Thus, in 2023, compared to 2022, there were many more Blockchain developers, devops, scripting, bot development, and machine learning specialists.

According to the Freelancehunt, given statistics The average hourly wage for work, specialists with a medium and high level of knowledge can earn from $2000 per month.

It is worth noting that competition among specialists in new professions is usually lower, and it is easier to gain valuable experience and find interesting clients.

Recently, Highload analyzed what was happening in the IT market in March.

In March 2024, the Ukrainian labor market occurred rather atypical changes: for the first time since November 2023, more than 100 vacancies were published. But competition has decreased.


